YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you are wondering how the Roe. v. Wade decision will impact the country and individual states, the entire legal decision appears below.

The 213-page decision lays out what each justice thinks about the issue and the three dissenting opinions.

The ruling all started with a lawsuit in Mississippi – Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The case was argued on Dec. 1, 2021, and decided on June 24, 2022.

The critical question is whether the Constitution, properly understood, confers a right to obtain an abortion