(KTLA) — Rapper PnB Rock was shot and wounded in a South L.A. Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles Monday afternoon, according to TMZ.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot while dining at 1:23 p.m., TMZ said, and video shared by the outlet showed a person receiving treatment while lying in a pool of blood.

Officer Cervantes with Los Angeles Police Department tells Nexstar’s KTLA that the shooting happened at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in the 100 block of West Manchester Avenue.

Video shared to social media by a person believed to be a witness to the shooting identified the attack as a robbery related to the rapper’s jewelry. Authorities confirmed the theory to The Los Angeles Times.

Social media footage also showed a large police presence at the scene.

The victim’s condition is unknown, though police said there were no others wounded. Authorities told The Los Angeles Times that PnB Rock was shot multiple times.

Rock, who was named to the XXL Freshman Class of 2017, is known for hits like “Selfish;” “Gang Up” with Young Thug, 2 Chainz and Wiz Khalifa; and “Horses” with Kodak Black and A Boogie wit da Hoodie.