WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK (WTRF) — Rapper DMX suffered a heart attack following a drug overdose Friday night and is now hospitalized in critical condition, possibly even grave condition, according to a report from TMZ.

Reports say DMX allegedly overdosed at his home around 11 p.m. and was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, New York.

Reports say he has struggled with substance abuse for many years.

