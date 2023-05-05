(WKBN) — The Baby & Me – Tobacco Free Program is offering diaper vouchers for pregnant women to encourage them to quit smoking.

Baby & Me is a smoking cessation program for pregnant women and their families. It helps pregnant women and a support partner quit smoking while pregnant and then remain smoke-free after the baby is born.

Through a series of face-to-face counseling sessions, women and their families are given the tools and support needed to make a successful quit attempt and are rewarded in the form of a diaper voucher for their success.

Research has shown that incentives, such as diapers, are a unique and positive motivator to aid in behavior change. Research shows that encouraging pregnant women to quit smoking is vital to ensuring the best birth outcomes.

Smoking during pregnancy can lead to low birth weights in infants and premature birth. In the

longer term, maternal smoking during pregnancy is associated with a range of poor outcomes in

children including ADHD and cognitive dysfunction.

Many pregnant women who smoke are consumed by guilt and wish they could quit,” said Laurie Adams, president and founder of the program. “We offer a way for these women to realize their dream of being free from the grip of tobacco addiction, at a time when it matters most to not only their health, but the health of their unborn children.”

For more information, visit the program’s website.