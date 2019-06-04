Quest Diagnostics hack may have compromised info for 12 million patients

(CNN Newsource) – One of the largest lab testing clinics in the U.S. is dealing with a massive hack.

Quest Diagnostics says the personal information of nearly 12 million customers may have been compromised.

Quest says that includes Social Security numbers and medical information, but not test results.

The company says an “unauthorized user” gained access to a system used by a billing vendor.

Quest says it cut ties with that vendor and forensic experts are looking into the hack.

It’s still not clear which customers might have been affected.

In a statement, the company said, “We are committed to keeping our patients, health care providers and all relevant parties informed as we learn more.”

According to its website, the company has about 2,200 locations across the United States.