Protests erupt in Ga. as video surfaces of jogger shooting

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CNN) – A video showing the killing of an unarmed man jogging in Georgia surfaced online recently, shocking the community.

Ahmaud Arbery was jogging along a 2-lane road in Brunswick, Georgia in February when he was shot multiple times. The gunmen told police they shot Arbery while attempting a citizen’s arrest and in self-defense, according to a report from WJXT.

The video of the shooting recently surfaced online, but CNN has not independently learned who shot it.

“It did come out on social media today. And uh… Looking point-blank at that video, just seeing what I saw there, I’m sad as a person. As the Sheriff of Glynn County, I’m sad that that happened, ” said Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump, who joined in on the march.

There have been no charges filed, and the case has bounced between several jurisdictions because of conflicts of interest.

The family said they want justice.

“You’ve been wondering all this time what really happened. But because we know his character, we knew what kind of young man he was, and we knew that he was humble, and we knew that he was mannerable and respectful. So when it happened, it took us all off because that’s not Ahmaud. The person they were trying to make him out to be,” said Thea Brooks, Arbery’s aunt.

The family is continuing to seek justice.