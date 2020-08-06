President Trump returns to Ohio with multiple campaign stops

CLYDE, Ohio (WJW) – President Donald Trump is returning to the Buckeye State for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak.

Air Force One will be wheels down in Cleveland around 1 p.m.

The president will then fly to Sandusky and travel to Clyde by presidential motorcade.

The president is scheduled to speak at the Whirlpool Corporation Manufacturing Plant.













Whirlpool Corporation in Clyde prepares for presidential visit

The Clyde plant employs about 3,000 workers.

The president has a private fundraiser at the Shoreby Club in Bratenahl later in the day before he heads back to the White House.

The president officially relaunched his 2020 campaign in Toledo in January.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine moved his 2p.m. Thursday coronavirus briefing to Friday so he wouldn’t overlap with the president’s visit.