President Trump delivers video message to protesters

WASHINGTON, D.C.(WKBN) – In a video posted on Twitter, President Donald Trump called on protesters who stormed the Capitol Wednesday to go home in peace.

Trump supporters breached the Capitol ahead of the ceremonial Electoral Vote count was about to happen.

Shots were fired and at least one person was hurt.

I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt. It’s a very tough period of time. There’s never been a time like this where such a thing happened where they could take it away from all of us: from me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election but we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace so go home. We love you. You’re very special. You’ve seen what happens. You’ve seen the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel, but go home and go home in peace.

