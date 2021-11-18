Preparing Thanksgiving dinner? You may want to hit up the grocery store early

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Thanksgiving dinner may be a week away, but you might want to start stocking up on ingredients soon.

Supply chain issues could lead to shortages of some Thanksgiving staples and make almost all of them more expensive.

Shelves at Northeast Ohio grocery stores remained well-stocked Wednesday, but with supply chain challenges impacting everything from fertilizer used to grow vegetables to packaging to shipping, experts predicted there could be shortages as the holiday nears.

Thanksgiving meals are also expected to cost you more. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the cost of all food is up 5% from last year, with turkeys skyrocketing nearly 70% since 2019.

“We are certainly not immune to the supply chain challenges that are facing all food retailers across the country, but we do feel like we’re in a very good position,” Giant Eagle spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski said.

Grocers like Giant Eagle have been preparing for months to meet demand but ask for patience and flexibility and expect limited availability of specific brands.

“If you are looking for gravy, we’re confident you’ll be able to find gravy, even if it’s maybe not the same brand you’re used to shopping for,” Jablonowski said.

The National Grocers Association recommends shopping early this holiday.

“Shopping early for the holidays is a wise strategy, especially under current conditions. there’s plenty of food in the supply chain, but certain items may be harder to get at certain times,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

If you encounter shortages of something you’re looking for, grocers say don’t panic, but check back because shelves are re-stocked as deliveries arrive.