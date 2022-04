(WKBN)- Winning numbers were announced for Saturday’s jackpot, increasing the prize for Monday.

The jackpot is now-estimated to be $348 million with a cash option of $209.5 million.

The winning numbers were 15, 21, 32, 62, 65, and 26. The Power Play is 5X.

At this time, someone has matched all of the numbers, but they didn’t win the Powerball jackpot.

Powerball drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.