The winning Powerball numbers for the jackpot were announced Monday night, and a winner wasn’t named.

The winning numbers are 36, 38, 45, 62, 64 and Powerball 19. The Power Play is 2x.

The jackpot is now up to $441M.

The jackpot increased after the Christmas Day Powerball. This drawing was the 35th consecutive drawing without a winner.

Powerball winning numbers are announced every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.