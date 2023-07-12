(WKBN)- Jackpots in America’s two biggest lottery games are now at a combined total of nearly $1.3 billion.

The Mega Millions game is now at $560 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday’s drawing. The estimated cash prize for the next drawing on Friday, July 14 is $281.1 million cash.

The winning numbers were 10, 17, 33, 51, and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 5.

The Powerball jackpot continues its rise up the record charts reaching an estimated $725 million for the next drawing on Wednesday night, July 12. The cash option for the jackpot is an estimated $366.2 million.