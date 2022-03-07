(WJW) – The Powerball jackpot is rolling higher.

The Monday night drawing boasts a $90 million jackpot.

The cash option is $61.7 million.

No one hit the jackpot in Saturday’s drawing.

The numbers were 08-23-37-52-63 with a Powerball of 13.

Each Powerball ticket costs $2.

You or the computer can choose 5 numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls; then choose one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot grows until it is won.

A ticket in Connecticut won the last jackpot worth $185.3 million on Valentine’s Day.

See the numbers here when they are drawn Monday night at 11 p.m.