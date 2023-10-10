(WKBN)- After no winner was named, the Powerball jackpot has risen to the second largest its been in U.S. history.

The Powerball jackpot has risen to $1.73 billion. with a cash value of $756.6 million.

The winning numbers were white balls 16, 34, 46, 55, 67, and red Powerball 14. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

The record for a Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion prize that was won on November 7, 2022.

If a player wins the next jackpot drawing on Wednesday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.73 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $756.6 million.

Here are the top 10 Powerball prizes, according to the Powerball website:

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.73 Billion (est.) – Oct. 11, 2023 $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

It costs $2 to buy a ticket to play the Powerball. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.