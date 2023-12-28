(WKBN)- The Powerball Jackpot has risen to $760 million after no player had the winning numbers.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were white balls 4, 11, 38, 51, 68, and red ball 5. There was a Power Play 3X.

The estimated jackpot is now $760 million with a cash value of $382.5 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, December 30 at 10:59 p.m.

A player from California won the last massive Powerball prize back in October. Learn more about the Powerball here.

As of right now, the Mega Millions sits at $92 million. The next drawing is Friday, December 29 at 11 p.m.