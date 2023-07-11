(WKBN)- The Powerball jackpot has reached over $700 million after Monday’s drawing where no one received the winning numbers.

The jackpot stands at an estimated $725 million, with a cash option of an estimated $366.2 million. This is the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot.

The winning numbers drawn were white balls 2, 24, 34, 53, 58, and red Powerball 13. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

The next Powerball drawing is on Wednesday, July 12.

The next Mega Millions drawing is listed at a value of $480 million ($240.7 million cash). Its next drawing is Tuesday, July 11.