**Looking back at when the Powerball got up over $1 billion in October in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There were no winners of the huge Powerball jackpot Saturday night. That means the drawing for Monday night on Christmas will be worth an estimated $638 million.

Saturday, the winning Powerball numbers were announced.

The weekend winning numbers were:

9, 14, 17, 18, 53 and Powerball 6. The Power Play is 3X.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292 million.

Find out more about the jackpot right here. And if you’re looking for more information about the Mega Millions, head here.