YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Postal Service has released a new stamp for spring.

Many have been waiting for the new artwork to address things such as wedding, shower and graduation invitations.

The new Tulips Forever stamp is available now.

Courtesy: United States Postal Service

The image was designed by art director Ethel Kessler, with digital photography by Harold Davis. The Tulips Forever stamp features a colorful, eye-catching array of red, orange, yellow, purple and white tulips against a bright white background.

To create the image, Davis backlit a wide, horizontal arrangement of flowers on a light box. Since this composition was wider than his camera could photograph at high resolution, Davis made three separate images, moving from left to right. Each image was exposed six times at different exposure values. He digitally combined the resulting 18 captures to form the single image.

The stamps can be purchased at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826 or at Post Office locations nationwide.