There have several reports of damage in the Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (CNN Newsource) – A possible tornado was recorded by a motorist in Myrtle Beach.

Flying debris can be seen in the storm.

A tornado warning was issued for Burnswick, Pender, Bladen and Columbus counties Thursday morning.

A tornado watch was also issued for much of North Carolina east of Interstate 95 until 7 p.m. Thursday.