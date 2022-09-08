(WKBN) – With billions more in U.S. aid heading to Ukraine, Ohio’s Rob Portman says the United States needs to continue supporting its ally in its war against Russia.

Portman recently went to Ukraine with other senators to see for themselves the impact U.S. military equipment is having. He said Russian forces have encountered significant losses.

“They’ve lost more people in this war than they did in Afghanistan. We’ve got a crucial time period right now and I don’t think this is the time for us to back off. It’s time for us to rally the world around Ukraine and be sure they don’t have their freedom taken away,” Portman said.

Portman says more than 40 countries, including Great Britain and Germany, are now sending military equipment and financial assistance to the Ukrainian government.