VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has decided to grant a three-day paternity leave to new fathers who work at the Vatican.

Francis amended the Vatican’s family leave policy with a law published Tuesday.

Mothers already were entitled to six months’ maternity leave at full pay, which they can extend by another six months at half-pay.

Parents who adopt a child are entitled to a similar benefit.

The change sets out a three-day leave for fathers, at full pay.

While the Vatican employs priests and nuns who don’t have children due to the nature of their religious vows, the city-state in the center of Rome also employs hundreds of lay people.