PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported a missing woman who was last seen in Pea Ridge and is believed to be going to northeast Oklahoma. She is a possible danger to herself and has a warrant out for her arrest in McDonald County, Missouri, according to police.

Dawn Renee Wynn, 49, was last seen around Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge. She is a reported 5’2″ with short black hair and weighs about 150 to 170 pounds.

Wynn was arrested Nov. 16, 2021, after McDonald County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call and found her husband dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Wynn has ties in southwest Missouri and could be heading there as well, according to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. Police say she does not drive and there is no vehicle police are aware that she could be in.

According to McDonald County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Wynn was out on bond and on pre-trial release where she had to check in by telephone.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Benton County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 479-273-5532. You can also call the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office at 417-223-4318.