Police say new evidence suggests Empire star Jussie Smollett orchestrated attack

CHICAGO, IL (WKBN) - Police are now saying they believe the recent attack against Empire star Jussie Smollet was orchestrated by himself.

According to CNN, two law enforcement sources have reported they have knowledge of the investigation and believe Smollet orchestrated the assault.

On Wednesday, two brothers were released without charges after new evidence was discovered.

The brothers were originally detained and accused of assaulting Smollet.

Smollet gave police a detailed account of the assault, stating two men yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him. He also said one attacker put a rope around his neck and poured some type of chemical substance on him.

CNN reports that the sources told them the record now shows that the brothers purchased that rope at an Ace Hardware store in Chicago.

During an interview with Good Morning America, Smollet expressed frustration with feeling like he wasn't believed.