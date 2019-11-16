The sun begins to set over Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., late Thursday afternoon, Nov. 1, 2019, after a shooting incident there that morning. Authorities said a 16-year-old student shot five students, then himself. (AP Photo/Natalie Rice)

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) – Police say 16-year-old boy who shot five students at his Los Angeles-area high school has died.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow died at about 3:30 p.m. Friday at a hospital with his mother present.

Authorities say Berhow pulled a gun from his backpack Thursday at Saugus High School in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita, shot five students at random and then shot himself in the head. It was his 16th birthday.

The shooting, captured on security video, took 16 seconds and investigators say they still don’t have a motive.

The attack killed 15-year-old Gracie Muehlberger and 14-year-old Dominic Blackwell. Two girls remain hospitalized but are expected to be released this weekend.