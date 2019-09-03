Police say 14-year-old admits to killing family in Alabama

Police say the teen admitted to killing five members of his family

ELKMONT, Ala. (AP) – Authorities in Alabama say a teenager called 911 about hearing gunshots and then admitted to killing five members of his family.

Limestone County Sheriff’s spokesman Stephen Young tells WAFF-TV that deputies responded to the Elkmont scene early Tuesday morning. He says deputies were called by the 14-year-old, who initially said he was downstairs when he heard gunshots on the home’s upper floor.

Deputies found one adult and two minors dead at the scene. Another adult and minor were hospitalized with critical injuries and later died.

UPDATE: The two subjects in critical condition have died. The 14-year old caller was interviewed and confessed to shooting all five members of his family in the residence. He is currently assisting investigators in locating the weapon, a 9mm handgun that he said he tossed nearby. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) September 3, 2019

Sheriff Mike Blakely says that’s when the teen confessed. He says the teen killed his father, stepmother and siblings. It’s unclear if authorities have a motive for the slayings.

