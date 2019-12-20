Police: Iowa woman said she ran over girl in racist attack

Clive Police Chief said during a news conference that 42-year-old Nicole Marie Poole Franklin admitted to steering her SUV onto a sidewalk, intentionally running over the teen

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) – Police say they’ve charged a Des Moines woman with attempted murder after she told officers she intentionally ran over a 14-year-old girl because she believed the teen was Mexican.

Natalia Miranda suffered a concussion and severe bruising in the attack but is expected to make a full recovery.

Clive Police Chief Mike Venema said Friday during a news conference that 42-year-old Nicole Marie Poole Franklin admitted to steering her SUV onto a sidewalk on December 9 in the suburban Des Moines community and intentionally running over the teenager.

Natalia was walking to school to watch a basketball game.

Police say Franklin made derogatory statements about Latinos during a police interview.

