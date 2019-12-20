Police: Iowa woman said she ran over girl in racist attack

National and World

Clive Police Chief said during a news conference that 42-year-old Nicole Marie Poole Franklin admitted to steering her SUV onto a sidewalk, intentionally running over the teen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police generic - Police Lights, Crime

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) – Police say they’ve charged a Des Moines woman with attempted murder after she told officers she intentionally ran over a 14-year-old girl because she believed the teen was Mexican.

Natalia Miranda suffered a concussion and severe bruising in the attack but is expected to make a full recovery.

Clive Police Chief Mike Venema said Friday during a news conference that 42-year-old Nicole Marie Poole Franklin admitted to steering her SUV onto a sidewalk on December 9 in the suburban Des Moines community and intentionally running over the teenager.

Natalia was walking to school to watch a basketball game.

Police say Franklin made derogatory statements about Latinos during a police interview.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com