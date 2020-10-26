Police identify infant allegedly thrown to her death by father in Las Vegas

London's father, 32-year-old Clarence Martin Jr., and the child’s mother had been arguing before Martin threw the child off the balcony, police said.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the 1-month and 29-day-old baby that was allegedly thrown off a balcony by her father in the southeast valley as London Martin.

The 29-day-old baby died from blunt force head trauma, according to the Coroner’s Office. Her death is being ruled a homicide.

London’s father, 32-year-old Clarence Martin Jr., and the child’s mother had been arguing before Martin threw the child off the balcony, according to LVMPD. Martin then set the apartment on fire, killing the family dog.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday at an apartment near Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway.

LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said Martin was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries from the crashes and evaluation for drug use.

He was booked in absentia for Open Murder, Animal Cruelty and Arson.

