Police: ‘High-profile’ victim injured in Dallas Ferrari crash

The Associated Press is reporting that the driver is a well-known, 'high profile' person

DALLAS, Texas, (CBS News and AP) – A man driving a Ferrari was seriously injured after a rollover crash near downtown Dallas early Thursday morning, police say.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. on Riverfront Boulevard near I-30 and involved one vehicle.

The victim was thrown from the vehicle.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition and is expected to survive. His identity has not yet been released.

Police are continuing to investigate what may have caused the crash.

The Associated Press is reporting that the driver is a well-known, ‘high profile’ person.

This is a developing story. We will update this report as information becomes available from police.