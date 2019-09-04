Police find baby in carry on bag, woman arrested

PHILIPPINES (CNN Newsource) – An American woman is in custody in the Philippines accused of trying to fly out of the country with a baby in her hand luggage.

The Philippines Immigration Bureau received a report Wednesday that a 43-year-old woman was caught with a six-day-old child in her bag.

Officials say when staff inspected her oversized carry-on suitcase, they found the child inside.

The woman told authorities she was the child’s aunt but had no documentation or evidence to prove it.

The case was handed over to the Philippines National Bureau of Investigation’s Anti-Human Trafficking Division.