Police chase disrupts Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (FOX4)) – A police pursuit along the parade route celebrating the Kansas City Chief’s Super Bowl caused parade spectators to scatter.

The Kansas City Police Department tweeted at about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday that they were involved in a pursuit and had the vehicle blocked.

Police pursuit on parade route. Officers have PIT maneuvered vehicle on Pershing between Main and Grand. #chiefsparade — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 5, 2020

The chase is over and two suspects are in custody. No injuries were reported, police said.

Two suspects in custody. Resume celebrating! #chiefsparade — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 5, 2020

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas responded to the incident and tells FOX4 it’s unfortunate to have someone who was looking to do such a thing.

Lucas said the driver is suspected to have been impaired and entered the parade route on the north end, wanting to go on a joy ride on the route.

“Police used a number of tactics and maneuvers including stop sticks to stop the driver,” Lucas told FOX4 minutes after the incident. “Police investigated the vehicle and took the driver and passenger into custody.”

Lucas said no officers or people at the parade, including the two suspects, were injured. They are working to establish at this time how the driver was able to get through the barricades and onto the route.

Hundreds of officers from both sides of the state line are at the parade Wednesday, according to Lucas.

“The entirety of the parade route was secured,” Lucas said. “I think we were incredibly ready for the situation. Crowds are now cheering officers along the way, so we have even more heroes to celebrate today.”

The parade is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. with a celebration rally following at Union Station. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers Sunday to earn their second Super Bowl title in 50 years.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.