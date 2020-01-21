Police: Baby boy found dead inside dumpster in North Las Vegas

Detectives with the North Las Vegas Police Department are looking for the personal responsible for leaving a baby inside a garbage dumpster

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Detectives with the North Las Vegas Police Department are looking for the personal responsible for leaving a baby inside a garbage dumpster.

Police say the baby boy was between one and 6 months old and Hispanic.

The child was found dead Sunday morning in a dumpster in the 2500 block of Carroll Street near E. Carey Avenue and Civic Center Drive.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at about 8:50 a.m., police were dispatched to the area in reference to a baby found in a dumpster.

Medical personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene.

The Coroner’s Office has not released the child’s identity.