Live Now
WKBN 27 First News This Morning

Police: Baby boy found dead inside dumpster in North Las Vegas

National and World

Detectives with the North Las Vegas Police Department are looking for the personal responsible for leaving a baby inside a garbage dumpster

by: Nikki Bowers

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Detectives with the North Las Vegas Police Department are looking for the personal responsible for leaving a baby inside a garbage dumpster.

Police say the baby boy was between one and 6 months old and Hispanic.

The child was found dead Sunday morning in a dumpster in the 2500 block of Carroll Street near E. Carey Avenue and Civic Center Drive.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at about 8:50 a.m., police were dispatched to the area in reference to a baby found in a dumpster.

Medical personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene.

The Coroner’s Office has not released the child’s identity.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com