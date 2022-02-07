RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) – Police say one person has been killed and another injured in a shooting at a Fred Meyer store in Richland, Washington.

Police say the suspect is a white man with a handgun who is believed to have fled the store after the Monday morning shooting.

Richland police Commander Chris Lee says it’s not known if the man got away by foot or in a vehicle.

The Tri-City Herald reports screenshots from store surveillance footage show the suspect was wearing a plaid shirt with a dark-colored down vest, a black gaiter or scarf pulled over his nose, light-colored pants and athletic shoes.