Police: 1 dead after shooting near Naval Support Activity in Tenn.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - One person is dead and another in custody after a shooting at the Naval Support Activity base in Millington.

The Naval Public Affairs office said the shooting was reported at 2:51 a.m. Sunday at a recreational lodging area at Attu Street north of Navy Road, near the base’s golf course.

The person who rented the lodging space was sponsored by a military dependent, which the Navy said would be a spouse or child of a military member.

None of the people involved were active military, the Navy said.

The person who was injured was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Millington Police Department is handling the case along with Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The Navy had said three people were in custody but Millington Police later said only one person was in police custody.