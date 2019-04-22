Poles, scrap metal litter road after truck crashes into utility pole in Green Twp., troopers say 7 Photos Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. View Gallery Video Gallery PHOTOS: Truck Crash on Route 165 in Green Township

GREEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - Goshen Twp. police and Ohio State Highway Patrole are investigating the crash on Rt. 165.

South Range Road is closed between Washingtonville Road and Green Beaver Road. Police say the road will be closed for about two hours.

Officers say the driver of the truck drove into a telephone pole. This left his load of scrap metal and wires in the road.

No injuries have been reported.

Ohio Department of Transportation and Green Twp. Fire Department are assisting with the crash.

Work crews are now trying to clean up the debris and power lines.

This is a developing story, stick with us for more information.

