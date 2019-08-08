Pizza Hut could close up to 500 dine-in stores

(WKBN) – Pizza Hut could close some under-performing dine-in restaurants as the company focuses on more delivery and carryout stores.

The announcement was made during an August quarterly conference call with parent company Yum! brands.

Company officials said they are focusing on “a more modern delivery and carryout-focused base,” which could include the closure of up to 500 stores and replacing them with delivery and carryout locations.

According to Food Business News, there are about 6,100 Pizza Hut locations in the U.S., and 1,350 of them are express units.

The company did not list which locations would be impacted but said stores with lower volume will close.