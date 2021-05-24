Pilot killed in Air Force jet crash near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pilot was killed when the Air Force jet he was flying crashed in a residential neighborhood north of Las Vegas Monday, according to Clark County fire officials.

Nellis Air Force Base says it’s aware of an incident involving an aircraft, via a statement on Twitter, but the agency didn’t release much information.

Heavy smoke could be scene in the air following the crash, which sources told Nexstar’s KLAS-TV happened near the 2200 block of N. Christy Lane.

A photo showed a black plume rising into the sky above the wreckage.

It’s not yet known what caused the crash

North Las Vegas, home to an estimated 251,974 people, lies just west of Nellis Air Force Base and north of Las Vegas.

