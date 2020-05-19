Pier 1 wants to close its stores

Pier 1 filed a motion for court approval to begin winding down the company's retail operations

(WKBN) – Pier 1 is on the verge of shutting down three months after filing for bankruptcy, CNN reports.

Pier 1 posted on its website Tuesday that it filed a motion for court approval to begin winding down the company’s retail operations. The company said it expects to continue serving customers in its stores through early fall 2020.

Store closing dates will vary by location, according to Pier 1.

CNN reports that the company blamed temporary store closures caused by coronavirus and failing to find a buyer for its decision to liquidate.

Pier 1 began closing stores earlier this year.