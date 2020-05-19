Pier 1 wants to close its stores

Breaking News
Pier 1 filed a motion for court approval to begin winding down the company's retail operations

FILE - This June 15, 2005, file photo shows a Pier 1 Imports store in Dallas. Pier 1 Imports is closing nearly half its 942 stores as it struggles to draw consumers and compete online. The home decor company said Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, it is closing up to 450 stores and will also shutter distribution centers. It didn't say where the store closures would occur, but it operates stores in the U.S. and Canada. Pier 1 also plans layoffs at its corporate headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas.

(AP Photo/Donna McWilliam, File)

(WKBN) – Pier 1 is on the verge of shutting down three months after filing for bankruptcy, CNN reports.

Pier 1 posted on its website Tuesday that it filed a motion for court approval to begin winding down the company’s retail operations. The company said it expects to continue serving customers in its stores through early fall 2020.

Store closing dates will vary by location, according to Pier 1.

CNN reports that the company blamed temporary store closures caused by coronavirus and failing to find a buyer for its decision to liquidate.

Pier 1 began closing stores earlier this year.

