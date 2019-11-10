Piece of Berlin wall almost sent to President

National and World

It included a message saying, "no wall lasts forever"

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:
wall attempted to be sent to president

(CNN) – A piece of the Berlin wall sent to the Trump Administration Saturday was ultimately rejected by the Secret Service.

A group of Berliners sent the President a slab of the structure on the 30th anniversary of the fall of the wall.

It included a message saying, “no wall lasts forever.”

The stunt, organized by a German nonprofit, took aim at Trump’s efforts to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.

The almost three-ton chunk was immediately turned away by the secret service as soon as it arrived in Washington.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com