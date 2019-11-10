Piece of Berlin wall almost sent to President

It included a message saying, "no wall lasts forever"

(CNN) – A piece of the Berlin wall sent to the Trump Administration Saturday was ultimately rejected by the Secret Service.

A group of Berliners sent the President a slab of the structure on the 30th anniversary of the fall of the wall.

The stunt, organized by a German nonprofit, took aim at Trump’s efforts to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.

The almost three-ton chunk was immediately turned away by the secret service as soon as it arrived in Washington.