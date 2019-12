Police say a FedEx driver in Philadelphia shot and killed a would-be robber

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CBS News) – Police say a FedEx driver in Philadelphia shot and killed a would-be robber.

The driver was making a delivery Tuesday night. That’s when he says a man tried to rob him at gunpoint and shot him in the stomach.

The driver says he pulled out his own weapon and returned fire.

The FedEx worker was able to drive himself to the emergency room and is expected to survive.