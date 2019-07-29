Petition aims to move Halloween to last Saturday in October

Over a hundred thousand people agree this would make the spooky holiday safer and more stress-free

(CNN Newsource) – There’s a growing movement to move Halloween to Saturday — permanently.

When Halloween falls on a weekday, as it does this year, you can’t stay up too late celebrating. That’s kind of a bummer.

That’s why the nonprofit Halloween and Costume Association started a petition last year.

It aims to have the spooky holiday observed on the last Saturday in October.

The group argues it will make for a celebration that is “safer, longer and stress-free.”

As of Monday evening, the petition had more than 107,000 signatures.