Petition aims to move Halloween to last Saturday in October

(CNN Newsource) – There’s a growing movement to move Halloween to Saturday — permanently.
When Halloween falls on a weekday, as it does this year, you can’t stay up too late celebrating. That’s kind of a bummer.
That’s why the nonprofit Halloween and Costume Association started a petition last year.
It aims to have the spooky holiday observed on the last Saturday in October.
The group argues it will make for a celebration that is “safer, longer and stress-free.”
As of Monday evening, the petition had more than 107,000 signatures.