‘Pervert from Hell’: Mom of pregnant woman allegedly killed in 1991 by Iowa trucker speaks out

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly three decades after a pregnant woman was murdered and dumped in Tennessee, an Iowa truck driver accused of killing her and at least two other women has been arrested.

Investigators in multiple states are now working to determine if the suspect, 58-year-old Clark Perry Baldwin, was behind any of the cold case killings in their jurisdictions.

Marsha Lyell still remembers the day in March 1991, when she learned her daughter Pamela McCall had been found dead in Spring Hill.

“She was seven months pregnant when he killed her,” Lyell explained. “He set her up after he killed her on a little knoll. He was proud of what he did.”

The family lived in Virginia, but Lyell said McCall was known to hitchhike.

“No matter where she was, every day she’d call me and she’d say ‘Hey mom, somebody loves you. It’s me.’ I haven’t gotten those calls no more,” Lyell said through tears.

With few leads in the death of her daughter, Lyell chose to bury her under a different name in the hopes the killer would never be able to find her.

“Every time I went to her grave, I’ve always asked God, why,” she explained. “Please God, let me find her killer, so I can put her to rest.”

Twenty-nine years later, Baldwin has been charged with murder for McCall’s death and the death of her unborn child, according to authorities in Tennessee. He was arrested Wednesday in Waterloo, Iowa.

“I thank God so he can’t kill no more. He’s done a lot to a lot of families,” Lyell said.

She added, “He’s nothing. He’s a pervert from Hell. He’s just like the Devil. I don’t know how many women he killed, but all these years, I said once they’ve killed, they don’t stop.”

Baldwin, who appeared in court Thursday in Iowa, has also been charged with the deaths of two unidentified women in Wyoming in the spring of 1992. The two victims are only known as “Bitter Creek Betty” and “I-90 Jane Doe.”