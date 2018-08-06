Pepsi CEO stepping down

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Indra Nooyi

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Indra Nooyi announced she will step down in October as CEO of Pepsico.

The 62-year-old led Pepsi to become one of the most successful food and beverage companies in the world.

Sales grew 80 percent during her 12-year tenure.

Nooyi will be replaced by President Ramon Laguarta. But, she'll stay on chairwoman of the board until 2019.