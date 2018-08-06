National & World

Pepsi CEO stepping down

Posted: Aug 06, 2018 10:51 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 06, 2018 10:51 AM EDT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Indra Nooyi announced she will step down in October as CEO of Pepsico. 

The 62-year-old led Pepsi to become one of the most successful food and beverage companies in the world. 

Sales grew 80 percent during her 12-year tenure. 

Nooyi will be replaced by President Ramon Laguarta. But, she'll stay on chairwoman of the board until 2019. 

