Pepsi CEO stepping down
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Indra Nooyi announced she will step down in October as CEO of Pepsico.
The 62-year-old led Pepsi to become one of the most successful food and beverage companies in the world.
Sales grew 80 percent during her 12-year tenure.
Nooyi will be replaced by President Ramon Laguarta. But, she'll stay on chairwoman of the board until 2019.
