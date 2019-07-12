People want less nicotine in cigarettes, according to CDC report

It's a change that could save millions of lives and prevent millions more from getting addicted

(CNN Newsource) – Most Americans want less nicotine in cigarettes. That’s according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the study, 80% of U.S. adults favored reduced nicotine levels.

A previous study found it’s a change that could potentially save 8 million lives over the next century and prevent 30 million more from smoking.

A director of the CDC says lowering nicotine levels could help smokers quit and make it less likely for future generations to become addicted.