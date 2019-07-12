People want less nicotine in cigarettes, according to CDC report

It's a change that could save millions of lives and prevent millions more from getting addicted

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN Newsource) – Most Americans want less nicotine in cigarettes. That’s according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the study, 80% of U.S. adults favored reduced nicotine levels.

A previous study found it’s a change that could potentially save 8 million lives over the next century and prevent 30 million more from smoking.

A director of the CDC says lowering nicotine levels could help smokers quit and make it less likely for future generations to become addicted.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

