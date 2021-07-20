Pelosi Aide and WH Official test positive for COVID-19 after meeting with Texas delegation

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 08: Members of the National Guard walk outside of the U.S. Capitol building at sunrise on February 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Two fully vaccinated individuals, a White House official and an aide to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, tested positive for COVID-19 after exposure during a meeting with members of the Texas Democratic delegation.

A White House official confirmed Tuesday that the unnamed person has mild symptoms and has not been on White House grounds since the positive test.

Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff Drew Hammil confirmed to NewsNation that a senior spokesperson tested positive after contact with members of the Texas State legislature.

“This individual has had no contact with the Speaker since exposure. The entire Press Office is working remotely today with the exception of individuals who have had no exposure to the individual or have had a recent negative test. Our office will continue to follow the guidance of the Office of Attending Physician closely,” said Hammil.

At least five members of the Texas House Democrats have tested positive for coronavirus since arriving in Washington D.C.

The members all either have no symptoms or mild symptoms according to a release from the House Democratic Council.

The lawmakers were in Washington to make a statement and avoid voting on a bill in the Texas legislature designed to overhaul voting laws in the state.

This is a developing story, check back soon for updates.