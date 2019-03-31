PD: 2 University of Hartford students stabbed, another arrested

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A stabbing incident at the University of Hartford is under investigation on Sunday.

According to Hartford police, two students were stabbed by another student at the university.

The incident took place inside of a campus apartment while a group project was being worked on.

Officials said a 21-year-old suffered one puncture wound to his chest and four puncture wounds to his back. He is in stable condition.

Authorities added that a 19-year-old suffered one puncture wound to his chest and another puncture wound to his back. That student is in critical condition.

Police said a 21-year-old man, who is a commuter student, was identified as the suspect and was apprehended after being coaxed out of the woods.

Around 3:30 p.m., the school said that a lockdown had been lifted.

No identities have been released.

Police said the suspect is at Hartford Police headquarters and is being processed. He is expected to face charges depending on how both victims are doing.

The University of Hartford released a statement on the incident on Sunday evening, which read:

"The University of Hartford campus community is deeply saddened by the serious incident involving the assault of two students on campus this afternoon. The injured students were immediately transported to area hospitals for treatment and law enforcement secured campus. A third student was located off-campus and has been taken into police custody. Our thoughts are with these students and their families during this difficult time.

While there is no ongoing threat to campus, we recognize that this isolated incident is frightening and unsettling. The University will provide counseling services to members of our campus community in need of support or assistance.

The University will continue to work closely with the Hartford Police Department in their ongoing investigation."