(WKBN) – It just got more expensive to buy or renew a passport.

Beginning Monday, It will cost $20 more. The U.S. State Department is calling the additional fee a “security surcharge.”

For adults, a first time replacement passport fee is $165. Renewals are $130. Travelers under 16 years old will pay $135.

It takes about 8 to 11 weeks to process applications.