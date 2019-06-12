Pampers to install 5,000 diaper stations in men’s rooms

The first 500 locations have already been identified

(CNN Newsource) – Pampers wants to make it easier for dads with small children.

The company says it’s providing 5,000 changing tables for men’s restrooms across North America by 2021.

The first 500 locations have already been identified, and installation is expected to be completed over the coming weeks.

Pampers quoted a survey revealing that 90 percent of dads have gone into a men’s public restroom that has not had a baby changing table. That survey of 200 parents was completed by Consumer and Market Knowledge for Pampers.

According to a statement from the company, the changing stations will be installed in restrooms at parks, recreation centers, community centers and libraries.