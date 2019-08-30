Over 600,000 drug bottles recalled for child-resistant cap

Consumers can continue to use the medication as directed

(WKBN) – Thousands of pill bottles prescribed nationwide are being recalled.

About 636,000 prescription bottles are being recalled for failing to meet the Poison Prevention Act for child-resistant packaging.

The recall involves bottles of prescription medications Losartan Potassium and Ezetimibe from Sandoz with certain lot numbers. The recalled bottles have “Sandoz,” the name of the medication, dosage, and NDC on the front of the bottle labels and the lot number and expiration date on the side of the bottle labels.

The recall number is 19-194.

To see a full list of recalled prescriptions, click this link.

Consumers should immediately secure the medications to keep them out of the sight and reach of children and contact Sandoz for a free replacement child-resistant bottle cap.

Consumers can continue to use the medication as directed.

No incidents have been reported.