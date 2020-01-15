Oregan man sets treadmill world record

Mind over matter - that's what helped Mario Mendoza set a new treadmill world record at Madras High School

MADRAS, Oregon (CNN Newsource) – A guy in Oregon decided to run all the way to a world record.

Mind over matter – that’s what helped Mario Mendoza set a new treadmill world record at Madras High School.

On Tuesday, in front of a packed school gym, Mendoza ran 50 kilometers or about 31 miles for nearly three hours.

At an average pace of six minutes a mile, Mendoza was running about 10 miles per hour.

“You have to get comfortable with that type of hurt and pain and kind of make it your friend, and I think today we accomplished that,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza chose to break the record at Madras High School because of the school’s diversity. Part of his goal was to promote fitness and inspire the students at the school.

“Use the gifts they have and I want them to believe that big things can happen for them – for Madras,” he said.

Mendoza is a national trail running champion, and he’s been USA’s trail runner of the year four times.

“Once you finish it is like it’s done,” he said.

Mendoza’s next race is just two weeks away in Arizona.