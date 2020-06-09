Oprah hosting 2-night town hall on race

1  of  2
(CNN Newsource) – Opray Winfrey plans to host a two-night special on race following the death of George Floyd.

The special titled “OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?” will air June 9 and 10

The special will feature black leaders, activists and artists including “Selma” actor David Oyelowo, Color of Change founder Rashad Robinson, NAACP national board member Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, II, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, among others.

The special will air on OWN and all of Discovery’s networks and will stream for free on the Watch OWN and Discovery Family apps.

